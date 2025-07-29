ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

This 20-year-old karaoke singer belted out a ’90s R&B hit on a cruise. Here’s how his life changed

By Christl Dabu

Updated

Published

A screengrab shows Tyler Heyworth singing R&B icon Keith Sweat's 1996 sultry smash 'Nobody.' (bird.bird.birdistheword via TikTok)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.