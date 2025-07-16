ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

The Paramount comics, Colbert and Stewart, are sharp critics of the ’60 Minutes’ deal

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo combination shows Jon Stewart, left, posing for a photo outside the Department of Veterans Affairs, July 26, 2024, in Washington and Stephen Colbert being interviewed at The Vatican, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, Riccardo De Luca)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.