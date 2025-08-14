ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

The highs and lows of ‘And Just Like That’

By CNN

Published

Sarah Jessica Parker in Season 3, episode 11 of "And Just Like That." (Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.