ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘South Park’ premiere skewers Trump and Paramount in fiery return

By CNN

Published

'South Park' debuted Season 27 this week. Trey Parker and Matt Stone brought their show back with a vengeance, in an episode that took swings at both the parent company of the network that airs their popular animated series and U.S. President Donald Trump. (Comedy Central via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.