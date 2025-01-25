ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds calls Hugh Jackman ‘the best human being I know’ at Radio City Music Hall show

By CNN

Published

Noam Galai/Getty Images via CNN Newsource on Jan. 25, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.