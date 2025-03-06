ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Roy Ayers, legendary musician behind hit song ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine,’ dies at 84

By CNN

Published

Roy Ayers plays in 1976 at the Kool Jazz Festival in Cincinnati. (David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.