Pedro Pascal jokes his insanely strong coffee order being revealed to the internet was ‘violating’

Pedro Pascal is pictured at the Los Angeles premiere of Season 2 of 'The Last of Us' in Hollywood. Photos of the “Last of Us” star holding a cup of coffee, which revealed his highly-caffeinated order of six espresso shots on the side of the cup, went viral last year, and Pascal is less than pleased to have had his “incredibly private” morning sip exposed. (Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)