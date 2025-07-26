ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Paul McCartney’s 1985 Live Aid performance, his first live show in five years, was nearly derailed by a tech glitch

By CNN

Published

Paul McCartney performing at Live Aid in London in 1985. (Duncan Raban/Popperfoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.