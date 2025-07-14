ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Neil Diamond surprises theatregoers with ‘Sweet Caroline’ performance

By CNN

Updated

Published

Neil Diamond is seen here at a performance of 'A Beautiful Noise' at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles on July 12. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.