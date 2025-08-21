ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek and ‘Dawson’s Creek’ cast to reunite for charity script reading

By CNN

Published

The cast of "Dawson's Creek" Season 3 is seen here. The cast includes James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe, Kerr Smith and Katie Holmes. (Columbia TriStar/Hulton Archive/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.