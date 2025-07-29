ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Karrueche Tran stayed by Deion Sanders’ side during life-saving surgery. Here’s more about her

By CNN

Published

Karrueche Tran attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 27. Tran’s emotional response as she waited with NFL legend Deion Sanders for him to have surgery for bladder cancer has caused speculation that the pair are dating. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.