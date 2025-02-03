ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Karla Sofia Gascon says she will not withdraw from Oscar contention over past comments: ‘I have not committed any crime’

By CNN

Published

Karla Sofía Gascón in Mexico City in January 2025. (Medios y Media/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.