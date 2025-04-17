ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

John Lithgow addresses concerns over ‘Harry Potter’ series casting

By CNN

Published

John Lithgow attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.