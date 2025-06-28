Entertainment

Irish rap group Kneecap plays for a big Glastonbury crowd despite criticism

By The Associated Press

Published

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, right, a member of the Irish language band Kneecap, leaves Westminster Magistrates Court London, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, where he is charged with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a performance with the band in November 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.