ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Giller Prize parts ways with sponsor Scotiabank after more than a year of protests

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Protesters are escorted out of the Four Seasons Hotel by police after interrupting the Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony in Toronto, on Monday, Nov.13, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.