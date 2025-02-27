ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Gene Hackman tributes pour in from Francis Ford Coppola, Viola Davis, Paul Feig and more

By The Associated Press

Published

Actor Gene Hackman reacts during an interview on March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.