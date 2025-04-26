Early days of Hackman investigation detailed by police
Published:
21 Of The Best Mother's Day Gifts To Give In 2025
11 Rainy Day Must-Haves That'll Get You Through April Showers
The Absolute Best Period Underwear You Can Get in Canada Right Now
Our Guide To The Best Carry-On Suitcases In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
Our Guide To The Best Reel Mowers In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
Our Guide To The Best Pillows In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
e.l.f. Just Launched A $12 Dupe Of My Favourite Luxury Lip Balm —Needless To Say, I'm Obsessed
The Absolute Best Lifting and Firming Face Serums You Can Get In Canada Right Now
If Your Nails Are Brittle, Breaking, And Busted, Here Are The Best Nail Strengtheners You Can Get In Canada
21 Of The Best Mother's Day Gifts To Give In 2025
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.