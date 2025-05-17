ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Drake shares petition calling for Tory Lanez’ release from prison: ‘Come home soon’

By The Canadian Press

Published

Rapper Drake watches the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during NBA playoff action in Toronto, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.