ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Doja Cat, Conan Gray and Tate McCrae will perform at MTV VMAs. Here’s what to know about the show

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo combinations shows, from left, Doja Cat, May 5, 2025, in New York, Post Malone, Feb. 8, 2025, in New Orleans and Tate McRae, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini, Amy Harris, /Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.