Entertainment

Colman Domingo needs haters to ‘calm down’ about his drag appearance in Sabrina Carpenter’s music video

By CNN

Published

A still from Sabrina Carpenter's video. (Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.