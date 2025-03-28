ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Chet Hanks enlists dad Tom Hanks for music video that recreates ‘Forrest Gump’ scenes

By CNN

Published

Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks appear in a Something Out West music video. The music video for the song features Chet Hanks recreating scenes from his father Tom Hanks’s 1994 Oscar-winning film “Forrest Gump.” (From Big Machine Label Group via CNN Newsource)


















