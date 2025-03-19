Entertainment

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer says he’s ‘doing great’ as he turns 70

By CNN

Published

Bruce Willis, pictured in New York in 2019, is turning 70. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.