ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Brian Wilson, Beach Boys visionary leader and summer’s poet laureate, dies at 82

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Musician Brian Wilson poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 2, 2015. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.