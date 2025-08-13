ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Barry Avrich’s documentary on Oct. 7 attacks pulled by TIFF, says filmmaking team

By The Canadian Press

Published

Barry Avrich arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Gala in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Montreal
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.