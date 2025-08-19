Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza is ‘functioning,’ but it’s a ‘daily struggle’ after her husband’s death

By CNN

Published

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza are pictured in 2016. Aubrey Plaza is opening up about her life after the death of her husband, Jeff Baena. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.