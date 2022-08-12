Anne Heche legally dead, remains on life support for donor evaluation

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

The motion by the Justice Department to the U.S. District Court South District of Florida to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is photographed Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Canada to test wastewater for polio

Canada plans to start testing wastewater for poliovirus in a number of cities “as soon as possible” following new reports of cases abroad, the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed on Friday.

