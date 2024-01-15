Actor Martin Short, producer Susan Coyne among Canadians up for Emmy awards

Several Canadians are vying for Emmy awards tonight, including actor Martin Short and producer Susan Coyne.

Hamilton-born Short is nominated once again for his leading role in Disney Plus/CTV's murder-mystery comedy “Only Murders in the Building.”

The Emmys veteran — who now has a total of 15 primetime Emmy nominations and two wins — earned a nod for his turn as disgraced Broadway director-turned podcast host Oliver Putnam.

Short is competing for the best lead actor in a comedy series award against Bill Hader, Jason Segel, Jason Sudeikis, and Jeremy Allen White.

Toronto-based producer Coyne is up for an Emmy in the best limited series category for her work on Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & the Six."

Other nominees in that category include Toronto's Deborah Chow for her work on Disney Plus's "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

"I watch the shows every year, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what it's like live," says Coyne, who will be making her Emmys debut.

"You work in these funny little rooms, and we were working in a little part of the Paramount lot, just going to work every day in the smallest possible world. And then the Emmys is the world's biggest version of the world you work in."

The 75th Emmy Awards air on Fox, CTV2, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.