Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died after suffering a brain injury following a car crash last week, according to her family.
Heche, who was in a coma and in critical condition after the crash on Aug. 5, was taken off life support on Friday, her family said in a statement.
She was 53.
This is a breaking news alert. More to come
