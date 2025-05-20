ADVERTISEMENT

CTV Morning Live

Sleepovers for children: Psychologist discusses the pros and cons

By Shelby Clarke

Published

Psychologist discusses kids' sleepovers and suggests implementing rules at your own home, such as no devices and common area sleeping.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.