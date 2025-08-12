Ukrainian village in Alberta to remain closed for restoration after devastating fire

A fire burns at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village near Elk Island National Park, Alta. in this Alberta RCMP handout photo posted on their Facebook page, on Friday, April 18, 2025. Firefighters who battled a wind-fanned grass fire that spread to the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village east of Edmonton managed to save the historic structures at the open-air museum, but provincial officials say the visitor centre buildings were lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Facebook, Alberta RCMP (Mandatory Credit)