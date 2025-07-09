ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Prizes for reading: Edmonton and St. Albert libraries launch summer programs for kids and adults

By Adrienne Lee

Published

Kids are encouraged to read through summer programs at the St. Albert Public Library. (Nahreman Issa/CTV News Edmonton)
Kids are encouraged to read through summer programs at the St. Albert Public Library. (Nahreman Issa/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.