ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Oilers GM Bowman willing to work on McDavid’s timeline for extension

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and general manager Stan Bowman talk to media at the end of the 2024/25 NHL season.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.