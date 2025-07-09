ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Meet the nonstop knitters who make free scarves, hats, mittens for those in need

By Hannah Kavanagh

Updated

Published

Members of knitting group Chase the Chill gather in Borden Park on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)


















