Maskwa Medical Center breaks ground

Left to right, NWP CEO and President Vanessa Sheane, MD of Greenview Reeve Tyler Olson, City of Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton, Ken Drysdale, Maskwa Medical Center board chairman, Saddle Hills County Reeve Kristen Smith, County of Grande Prairie Reeve Bob Marshall, and Brenda Hemmelgarn, U of A dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, at the Maskwa Medical Center groundbreaking outside the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital in Grande Prairie, Alta. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Boily)