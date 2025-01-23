ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Making a mark on the animation industry: An Edmonton filmmaker's journey

By CTV News Edmonton

Published

Edmonton filmmaker shares her animation journey A filmmaker from Edmonton, has made a significant impact in the animation industry, making it to Sony for an internship.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.