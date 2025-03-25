ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Longtime Edmonton Alberta NDP MLA is resigning his provincial seat

By The Canadian Press

Published

Rod Loyola. (Source: Alberta NDP).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.