ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘It’s like a bad horror movie’: St. Albert grasshopper infestation bugging some residents

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

This is one of thousands of grasshoppers Allan Lubberding has found in his backyard. July 24, 2025. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
World
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.