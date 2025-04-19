ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Fire forces closure on Anthony Henday Drive near Sherwood Park

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

Smoke can be seen coming from a grass fire that closed down Anthony Henday Drive between Baseline Road and Wye Road on April 19, 2025. (Supplied)
