Edmonton keeping eye out for ‘relentless killer’ in tree canopy

In this Oct. 26, 2011 file photo, forester Jeff Wiegert, of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, removes emerald ash borer larvae from an ash tree at Esopus Bend Nature Preserve in Saugerties, N.Y. There are reports of a potential emerald ash borer beetle infestation in the Concord, N.H.-area. If the reports are confirmed, state officials will need to set up a quarantine to ensure infested ash trees, branches, logs, and firewood are contained. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

