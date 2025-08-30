Edmonton

Alberta votes for lockout option ahead of potential school strike mandate

By Karyn Mulcahy

Updated

Published

Contract negotiations between the province and the union representing Alberta teachers is at a stand-still. CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.