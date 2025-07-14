ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta surpasses U.S. in confirmed measles cases with more than 1,300

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta says it is not declaring a public health emergency over measles as cases continue to rise in the province.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.