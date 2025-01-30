ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta Premier Smith pitching joint Canada-U.S. NORAD military base in Arctic

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media during the fall meetings of Canada's premiers hosted by Ontario in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Smith is calling on her counterparts to consider a new joint Canada-U.S. NORAD base in northern Canada to bolster Arctic security. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.