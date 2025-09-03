Edmonton

Alberta Next Panel stirs heated debate over immigration proposals

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Premier Danielle Smith and her Alberta Next panel is holding their next town hall in Medicine Hat Tuesday night – as the panel tours southern Alberta.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.