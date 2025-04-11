ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta Law Foundation board members quit over bill giving minister power on grants

By The Canadian Press

Published

An undated photo of the Alberta legislature in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.