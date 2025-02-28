ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta government appoints Martin Long as new infrastructure minister

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. Alberta's new Infrastructure Minister Martin Long was sworn in Thursday, two days after the previous minister resigned from the post. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.