ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta ER doc challenges premier to come on shift, see patients wait in hallways

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Misericordia Community Hospital on Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.