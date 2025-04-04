ADVERTISEMENT

‘We have done so much with so little’: AMA says major changes needed to improve rural health care

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Alberta Medical Association Rural Medicine President, Rithesh Ram, discusses investments in rural health care with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins.


















