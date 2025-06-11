ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

Forestry minister says more federal funding would make a big difference in wildfire preparedness, prevention

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Minister of Forestry and Parks, Todd Loewen, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about the wildfire situation in the province.


















