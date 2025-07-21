ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Legislature

Alberta premier condemns anonymous social media account reportedly targeting Globe reporter

By Brennan MacDonald

Published

In an interview with CTV News, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she condemns an anonymous social media account that reportedly targeted a reporter.


















