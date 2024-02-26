Winter storms forecast for some provinces with snowfall of up to 25 cm

Wondering about this week's forecast? Depending on where you live, it's a bit of a mixed bag.

Snow and cold will set in some provinces, while others will experience brief above-seasonal temperatures, said CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

Ontario and Quebec

In places like southwest Ontario, temperatures hit the double digits, with Toronto getting a dose of 14 C weather on Wednesday—but residents are in for a bit of a rollercoaster this week.

Ahead of the balmy weather, an Environment Canada advisory was issued in Ontario Monday morning, with five to 10 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.

Snowfall is expected to last through late morning and afternoon depending on the area, according to Environment Canada’s weather alert.

Due to high snowfall rates, most of the snowfall accumulation may fall within a couple of hours, the weather agency said. Reduced visibility in heavy snow is expected.

After that, McEwen said, a mid-week storm is expected in Ontario and Quebec, bringing wet and thunderstorm-like conditions and warm temperatures.

But then, the forecast suggests a dramatic drop in temperatures on Thursday, before a rebound on Friday.

A flash freeze warning has been issued in Quebec over the same sudden changes in the middle of the week. Temperatures are forecast to drop 10 to 12 C within a few hours, McEwen said.

Parts of Quebec will also experience snow squalls, expected to be intense, brief, heavy snow with near-zero visibility, according to Environment Canada.

Prairies and Alberta

Further west, chilly temperatures are expected in Alberta and the central parts of the Prairies, where residents can expect 10 to 25 centimetres of snow and blowing snow.

The weather agency said wind gusts of up to 60 km/h will produce reduced visibility due to snow.

Snowfall is expected to end Monday morning, while cold air will stick around until Wednesday before the bitter chill moderates, according to McEwen.

In the northern Prairies, wind chills will hit -45 to -50 before tapering down. An extreme cold warning was issued by Environment Canada for these communities, with the cold temperature set to return to some areas Monday night.

East and west coasts, northern Canada

Winter storm warnings are issued for the B.C. mountain passes, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and strong winds expected to end Monday morning.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected, including in the Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley areas, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Rain mixed with snow will start before moderating to heavy rain, Environment Canada said. There is also a risk of freezing rain as warm air overrides the cold air in some areas.

There are no weather alerts issued for Atlantic Canada, the Northwest Territories, and Yukon as of Monday morning. A single extreme cold warning was in place in Nunavut, where the area near Resolute is dealing with wind chill values near -55.